St George Illawarra Dragons confirm NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg coaches for 2023

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:15pm, first published 10:00pm
Former Dragons player Goodwin is set to coach the club's NSW Cup team in 2023. Picture - Getty

St George Illawarra have locked in two key coaching appointments for next season, with Bronx Goodwin taking over the club's NSW Cup side and Aaron Hertsch taking over the Jersey Flegg team after two years coaching the Dragons U-16 Andrew Johns Cup side.

