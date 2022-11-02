Illawarra Mercury
Belinda Simmonds, wife of ex-St George Illawarra Dragons player, sentenced after defrauding childcare centre of $90k

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
The wife of a former St George Illawarra Dragons player has learnt her fate in court after she swindled $90,875 from a Shellharbour-based child care business over a period of five years.

