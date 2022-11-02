A man accused of the attempted murder of another at the Adina apartments in August has had his matter adjourned after a brief mention in Wollongong Local Court.
Joshua Denniss, who is also known as Michael Shaw, was not required to appear before the court on Wednesday when his matter was mentioned.
Denniss stands accused of attempted murder and cause wounding/grievous bodily harm with intent, stemming from an incident in the early hours of the morning on August 30 at the Adina Hotel on Market Street.
According to police facts, Denniss walked the short distance to Wollongong Police Station after the incident and allegedly told a police officer, "I've murdered someone".
Officers rushed to the apartments and found a 47-year-old man in the reception area with serious injuries.
The man was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition where he was placed in an induced coma. At this stage, his condition is unknown.
No formal pleas have been entered to the charges.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to allow the prosecutor time to review the matter's brief.
Denniss is expect to appear before the court by video link from jail on December 7.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
