Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Joshua Denniss: Alleged attempted murder at Adina hotel case adjourned

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police established a crime scene at the Adina apartments in August. Picture by Adam McLean.

A man accused of the attempted murder of another at the Adina apartments in August has had his matter adjourned after a brief mention in Wollongong Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.