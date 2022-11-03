Kiama resident recognised in top Australian mental health prize

Kiama resident Alan Woodward has been recognised for his long and distinguished career in suicide prevention and mental health, receiving one of this year's Australian Mental Health Prizes.
Currently a National Mental Health Commissioner, Mr Woodward has spent most of the past 20 years working with Lifeline Australia, and recently spoke at the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran suicide.
The prize, now in its seventh year, was established by the University of NSW to recognise Australians who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of mental health or the prevention and treatment of mental illness.
This year, the prize was expanded to over four categories: Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander; Lived Experience; Professional; and Community Hero.
Mr Woodward received the "professional" accolade at a ceremony on Thursday, with recognition for his career spanning executive roles in the public sector and private consulting work.
In his work with Lifeline, he has led a wide range of organisational reforms including building a very strong evaluation function to achieve better outcomes for individuals and communities. This included establishing and leading the Lifeline Research Foundation from 2011 to 2018.
Mr Woodward said charities like Lifeline were "a vital and growing" part of the mental health sector.
"The proportion of funding for these organisations has increased over time, indicating how important they are in the delivery of services and the value they bring," he said.
Reflecting on his career, he said he thought things were improving in Australia regarding mental health and suicide prevention, but that there was more to do.
"When I first entered the field over 20 years ago, there was not a lot of focus on the social determinants of mental health, so it is interesting that this has changed over this time," he said.
"I am an optimist and I do believe things are improving in this country, but there are many things still to be done. If you're interested in bringing about change in mental health and suicide prevention, you're in for the long haul-it's important to pace yourself and work with others."
He said he had also learned the importance of looking after his own mental health.
"I have sometimes fallen down and not looked after myself or been aware of my own state, which can have a terrible effect on loved ones," he said.
"Everyone of us working in the field goes through these challenges-there's always a mix of the professional and personal, which can be very hard at times. We do struggle with balance and perspective. I've learnt to listen to those around me who know me well.
"I've learnt that I can't do everything by myself and sometimes I need the support of others."
The other winners of this year's prizes include former Olympian Ian Thorpe, Gunggari woman and experienced leader in Aboriginal mental health and wellbeing Donna Stanley, and not-for-profit nostalgia and aged care broadcaster Gary Thorpe.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
