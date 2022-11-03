Illawarra Mercury
Kiama resident Alan Woodward recognised in Australian Mental Health Prize

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Kiama resident recognised in top Australian mental health prize

Kiama resident Alan Woodward has been recognised for his long and distinguished career in suicide prevention and mental health, receiving one of this year's Australian Mental Health Prizes.

Local News

