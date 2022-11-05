Illawarra Mercury
Meeting acting legend Jack Thompson was a boost for young filmmaker Holly Trenaman

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
November 6 2022 - 9:40am
Coledale filmmaker Holly Trenaman on the set of her film Dating Violet, which has just won an award at the Far South Coast Film Festival. Picture: Supplied

Meeting a veteran of the Australian screen industry has given an emerging Wollongong film-maker hope for a bright future.

