November seems to be the month to do your bit for the environment all whilst going shopping.
From a national garage sale festival to new and pre-loved clothing needing to be saved from the tip, here are five ways to save the planet whilst enjoying retail therapy this month.
This Sunday participants in the Seaside Scavenge will receive shopping tokens for helping clean up the Lake Illawarra Foreshore.
Scavengers can use their tokens at a pop-up market at Reddall Reserve of pre-loved clothes, books, toys and more while set to the backdrop of live music and talks from eco-change makers.
The Seaside Scavenge clean-up at Reddall Reserve also has a range of festivities like a "Yarn on Sea Country", environmental education stalls and activities hosted by enivronmental groups.
"The past two years have shown disturbing cases of seabirds and wildlife found tangled in discarded masks," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said.
"By working together and taking responsibility, we can help preserve and protect the beautiful Lake Illawarra and marine environment from litter and make sure that these spaces remain safe and clean for the future."
The Seaside Scavenge is on from 10am to 2pm, Sunday November 6. It's produced by both Shellharbour and Wollongong councils.
Wollongong pre-loved clothing store The Classy Closet is taking part in the Buy Nothing New in Novemebr, which urges people to put sustainability first and purchase second-hands goods.
"That's what my store is all about, helping people find quality pre-loved clothing, something which is not only good for the planet but also helps you save money," said store owner Cheddy Balmforth.
Everything sold in her store has been cleaned and repaired (if required), but Ms Balmforth said most things she sources are hardly worn and very rarely need fixing.
The boutique, found in Church Street's arcade Hideaway Lane, is one of many second-hand stores in Wollongong and the Illawarra - outside of Op-Shops.
Wombat in Thirroul and Retro Spectrum in Fairy Meadow are two other stores to find second-hand wares, while Shellharbour has clothes for rent with Get Dressed Hire.
Tamara DiMattina, founder of the Buy Nothing New movement in Australia, said anyone can make small changes to their shopping habits even if just for a month.
"Consider the following when shopping: do you really need it? Can you borrow or rent it? Are there any alternatives?" Ms DiMattina said.
Across two weekends - November 12 to 13 and 19 to 20 - garage doors will open across the Illawarra, South Coast and beyond for the nation's biggest second-hand festival.
It's expected more than 11,000 households will sign up nationally to the Garage Sale Trail, with more than 2.1 million pre-loved items for sale.
The festival encourages residents to sell, shop and learn about the circular economy. While it includes free "Trail Tutorials", a series of inspiring online talks about sustainable fashion and renovations featuring Barry Du Bois, Annabel Crabb and Craig Reucassel.
Wollongong City Acting Lord Mayor Tania Brown said it was a great way to develop sustainable habits and re-think the way we look at our old items.
"It's a great way for people to resell their unwanted items at bargain prices as well as reducing our carbon footprint," Cr Brown said.
"There are many ways you can hold a sale, whether it's together with your neighbours, as part of a local community group, or even an online sale."
The Dapto Ribbonwood Centre will join in on the fun on Saturday 19 November and provide a space for more than 50 stallholders to sell pre-loved and hand-crafted items.
Last year, more than 200,000 Australians participated in the Garage Sale Trail event and rehomed 1.5million kilograms of household items, which kept it out of landfill. This was a combined effort from many communities across the nation with the support of 100 councils - including Wollongong and Shellharbour councils.
Register your sale and find out more at www.garagesaletrail.com.au.
Grab a bargain and save fast fashion from heading to landfill with the Fashion Frenzy Illawarra on Saturday November 12.
New and pre-loved brand name fashion and accessories will be available at the Port Kembla Senior Citizen Centre - all for a price tag of $5.
The event is run by Dress for Success, Illawarra branch, which supports local women to face their job search with the confidence, clothing, and tools to get hired.
It's on from 10am to 4pm and free to attend, though registrations are a must, via: https://events.humanitix.com/november-fashion-frenzy-illawarra
Customers around the state are invited to discover a treasure to make their own as part of the 100 Years of Vinnies Shops celebrations this week and go in the draw to win a vintage Chanel handbag or a Link necklace from Rylan Studio.
Select Vinnies Shops are featuring items tagged with a golden ticket until November 6 from leading brands like Alex and Trahanas, Bassike, Blanca, Double Rainbouu, Dylan Kain, Ellery, Furla, Henne, Jac + Jack, Jets, Kathmandu, Lee Mathews, Matteau, Mulberry, Mulberry x Acne Studios, Reliquia, Sarah Jane Clarke, Seafolly, Shona Joy, plus many more who have donated a generous amount of brand-new goods.
Feature items are available for purchase at Vinnies Shops in Picton and Sutherland, as well as Armidale, Belmont North, Bondi Beach, Brookvale, Casino, Dubbo, Paddington, Parkes, Newtown, Springwood, and Wagga Wagga.
To win the designer goods, shoppes just need to scan a QR code at the point of purchase.
"Sales from items sold in Vinnies Shops are used to enable our members to provide assistance to people experiencing disadvantage," St Vincent de Paul Society NSW State Council President, Paul Burton, said.
"Revenue raised also allows our services to support people with crisis accommodation, healthcare, help finding long-term housing, educational programs, and much more.
"Vinnies Shops are also a great way of recycling pre-loved clothing, so when you buy there you are having a positive effect on the people in your community and the world around you."
Find your nearest Vinnies Shop at: www.vinnies.org.au/shops
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
