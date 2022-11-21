Illawarra Mercury
Coledale's Anne Howell documents her struggle with amnesia in All That I Forgot

By Desiree Savage
November 22 2022 - 10:00am
Coledale's Anne Howell was working as a journalist at a 'flashy' women's magazine when she suffered amnesia and lost nearly all recollection of her life. Picture by Adam McLean.

When Anne Howell was 30, she should have been relishing in the joy of having a new baby girl but instead was struggling to come to terms with a world where she seemed to be thrust into the future.

