Kembla Grange trainer Ross McConville has taken out the Summer Provincial Series Heat (1500m) with Burning Need, whilst Kerry Parker's Moorestown finished fourth in the Midway Maiden.
The win was on the back of a run in the Four Pillars last month, trained by the recently passed Gwenda Markwell.
It was a sensational day of racing at Kembla Grange for the second week in a row, following 'The Gong' - the region's richest race which was held last Saturday.
With no wind and the sun shining, the track was rated a good 3, the same as it was the week prior.
The favourites leading into the Provincial included Acquitted - who dropped four kilograms following a strong showing in it's last run, Burning Need who had been racing well and Sonic Tycoon had also looked fresh in it's past runs leading into the race.
The shortest-priced favourite Acquitted made a late charge but finished third, but it was McConville's Burning Need - with jockey Keagan Latham riding home - pipping Sonic Tycoon in the last stretch of the race.
In the Midway Maiden, Tomislava - trained by Randwick's Anthony Cummings claimed the race.
The win adds another race win for Tomislava just weeks apart after picking up a win in the Maiden Trial at Kensington earlier this month.
Kembla trainer Parker finished in fourth with his his three-year old gelding, Moorestown, who had only recently returned from a lengthy break from racing.
Leading into the Midway the favourites included Tomislava, who showed good potential in a three-start debut campaign and looked the best, McConville's Never Sorry, which came close in it's last race at Kembla and Ben Smith's Oblique, who ran well off a short break last time which was a similar range to this race.
Amanda Tuner's Promising Prospect was a very late scratching being cast in the gates in the Midway. Tomislava got out of barrier eight well and was in a fight for either first or second for the majority of the race with John Steinmetz's Good Once. The former got the best of the battle in the short race and won but half a length.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.