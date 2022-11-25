Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ross McConville takes out Summer Provincial Series Heat at Kembla Grange whilst Kerry Parker runs fourth in Midway

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 26 2022 - 5:19pm, first published November 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kembla trainer Kerry Parker just fell short of a top three finish in the Midway. Picture by Adam McLean

Kembla Grange trainer Ross McConville has taken out the Summer Provincial Series Heat (1500m) with Burning Need, whilst Kerry Parker's Moorestown finished fourth in the Midway Maiden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.