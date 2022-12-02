Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong man appeals sentence for grabbing police officer's pistol

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:05pm
File photo by Adam McLean.

A Wollongong man who pleaded guilty to grabbing a police officer's pistol has now denied the offence, claiming he had merely staggered because he was affected by pain medication.

