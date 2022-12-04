Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Donor push in hope for a match for Coledale teen with cancer, Maggie Banyard

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 4 2022 - 7:24pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastian Pennisi (right) with teammates Adam Bignell, Jordan Stalker, Ayrton Hampstead and Nic Heaps from the Wollongong Mustangs. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Normally on an early summer Sunday afternoon you would find Sebastian Pennisi parked up in front of the cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.