A Wollongong man who was found with an indictable quantity of buprenorphine - a substitute for heroin popular in prison - hidden in a Kinder Surprise canister said it was a matter of being prepared.
"You never know when you are going to go to jail, you need to be prepared," Ricki Cochran told police when questioned about the drugs.
Cochran, 27, may have lost his supplies, but he was right to be prepared, after a Wollongong magistrate sentenced him to 28 months in prison with a 15 month non parole period. Although, perhaps Cochran may have seen this one coming.
Magistrate Michael Ong said Cochran's significant criminal record did not entitle him to leniency, and the only option available to the court for charges of drug supply and possession was full time in custody.
In the morning of September 1, 2022, Cochran was on parole after being sentenced for a police pursuit and firearm and weapons-related offences and was sleeping at the Novotel Hotel in North Wollongong.
That morning, police arrived at the hotel room about 8.20am searching for a wanted person. Police found Cochran asleep in the room with a woman.
Police did not find the person they were searching for but noticed a Gucci Man satchel bag on the bed next to the accused. According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court Cochran appeared similar to the wanted person.
After carrying out subsequent checks, police discovered Cochran was subject to a firearm and weapons prohibition order and police searched the room for firearms, parts and ammunition.
During the search, police found in the Gucci satchel a small plastic bag tied at the top with methamphetamine in it. Police also found a wallet bursting with cash and Cochran's photo ID in the satchel.
The officers also found a Kinder Surprise canister with what appeared to be more drugs inside.
Police arrested Cochran, put him in handcuffs and took him to Wollongong Police Station where he told them "That's all you're going to find in there".
A thorough search uncovered $5835 in Cochran's wallet, digital scales, 8.01 grams of methylamphetamine and 1.05 grams of heroin. A closer look at the Kinder Surprise canister led police to find 6.19 grams of buprenorphine strips.
In questioning, Cochran confirmed the drugs and their amounts.
In Wollongong Local Court, Cochran pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, one count of possessing a prohibited drug and one charge of dealing with property proceeds of crime.
Cochran's lawyer, Matt Ward said the cash and drug supply operation was "clearly unsophisticated" and were to support Cochran's own drug habit, rather than for profit.
Mr Ong agreed, noting that the amounts were in the mid-range of offending.
Mr Ward outlined Cochran's dependance on drugs after a troubled upbringing. Having lost his parents when he was young, Cochran turned to cannabis and alcohol at 12 years of age and was using crystal meth before he turned 15.
Mr Ong made a finding of special circumstances, noting Cochran's risk of institutionalisation, need for rehabilitation and drug addiction, and set an extended non parole period.
With time already served, Cochran will be eligible for release from January 6, 2024.
