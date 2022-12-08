Illawarra Mercury
Ricky Cochrane sentenced for drug supply, possession

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 1:46pm
Ricki Cochran was found with drugs and cash in a Novotel hotel room.

A Wollongong man who was found with an indictable quantity of buprenorphine - a substitute for heroin popular in prison - hidden in a Kinder Surprise canister said it was a matter of being prepared.

