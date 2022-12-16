Wednesday, January 11: Space Galaxy Art, full-day workshop, ages 9-14. Artist and educator Skye Zaracostas will lead you as you blast off into outer space in this space galaxy art workshop. You will start by painting a galaxy scene onto a canvas board. The later part of the day will be dedicated to creating a space themed mixed media artwork. Use a combination of watercolour paints and coloured pencils to draw elements and create a space collage. 10am-3pm, $55 plus booking fee. Students must bring their own morning tea and lunch. Book here.