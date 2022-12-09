Wollongong University Science Space is set to offer a summer of fun these school holidays.
The Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy and has put together an amazing summer school holiday program which includes its popular live science shows, show-stopping planetarium viewings, STEM camps and more.
The Science Space is open from 10am to 4pm every day of the the school holidays, apart from December 24-26 and some public holidays.
One of the most popular attractions at the Science Space is the Planetarium. It features a laser projection system designed to take you on an immersive tour of the universe.
You can choose from a number of different shows, including the Solar System Expedition. You will join an intergalactic flight through the solar system and beyond, visiting planets, galaxies and more to discover our place in the solar system.
If the moon is more your thing, check out Moonbase One, a 30-minute show produced by Melbourne Planetarium.
Or there is Beyond the Sun, a 26-minute show designed for younger audiences. As Celeste fights going to sleep by reading a book about astronomy she receives an unexpected visit from moon. Together they journey through the universe to learn about exoplanets, observe rogue planets, oceanic worlds and super-Earths.
While you are at the Science Space, why not check out one of the Live Science Shows.
One of the most popular is Bubbleology. You can find out what bubbles are made of, learn why they are so stretchy even step inside a giant bubble. You will learn about science concepts including liquids, mixtures, surface tension, evaporation and air pressure.
Older children and adults will love the Liquid Nitrogen show. Over 25 minutes you will see some 'cool' and explosive experiments, and discover what happens when liquids boil. You will also learn about frostbite and why the Sydney Harbour Bridge shrinks on a cold day. Science concepts include thermal contraction/expansion, boiling points, pressure, temperature, the effects of freezing, cryogenics and changes of state.
If you love the moon you will enjoy the Fly me to the Moon show. The 25-minute show explains what is takes to become an astronaut, and the challenges of space travel.
The popular school holiday STEM camps will be running for one week only during the holidays from Monday, January 9, to Friday, January 13.
Each summer of silence holiday camp is open to a maximum of 24 children per day. They are suitable for children aged 6-12 who are in years 1-6 at school.
This year's program includes:
Monday, January 9: LEGO Filmmaking. Use classic filmmaking techniques to create your very own movie using LEGO and other materials. Bring your stop motion creations to life as you learn about storyboards, camera angles and more.
Tuesday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 11: Game Designers. Aspiring video game developers can explore the science behind digital animation as you design and animate a character for a game then create a playable platform game prototype using Bloxels.
Thursday, January 12 and Friday, January 13: Flight Academy. Junior aviators can explore the amazing effects of air and wind in a day of flight-tastic fun by inventing a flying machine to test in a vertical wind tunnel, designing the ultimate paper plane and launching your very own rocket outside.
Each session runs from 9am-3pm. Bring their own morning tea, lunch, water bottle and hat.
Cost is $100. Book here
Special pop-up activities run at various times and locations throughout the day in the school school holiday zone and include:
Details: Summer of Science School Holiday Fun, Wollongong University Science Space. More information/bookings here
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.