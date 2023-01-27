Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Profile

Meet the dog whisperer who has saved thousands of deaf doggies nationwide

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 28 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jai Wilson says the majority of deaf dogs are born that way, though some may have an acquired injury, but all have can become well-trained dogs with Auslan - like Mavis, the French bulldog. Picture by Wesley Longergan.

More than 3000 deaf dogs have been saved from potential death thanks to the determination of one Farmborough Heights woman, and all of them have been taught Auslan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.