Kiama is set to come alive each night until the new year thanks to a Christmas-themed light display.
Kiama CBD will dazzle with bright and festive Christmas lights as part of Light Up Kiama.
The light display will be switched on each night from Friday, December 16, to Monday, January 2.
Trees along the main street of Kiama will be illuminated with architectural wash lighting while the palm trees on the roundabout of Terralong and Collins streets will also be lit up.
The lights are part of Kiama Council's Alive program, which was funded by the Department of Regional NSW's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events.
It replaces dilapidated festoon lighting that links the Norfolk Island Pines on the Hindmarsh Park side of Terralong Street.
The lights will be switched on to coincide with the Kiama Family Christmas event taking place Friday night at Black beach, Kiama, from 5pm-9pm, and will remain in place for the NYE Sky Show from 4pm-10pm on December 31.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
