Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Suspended Wollongong medical pracitioner charged with sexually touching person without consent

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 30 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Labana pictured leaving Wollongong Local Court last year after he was convicted of assaulting a security guard at a Thirroul pub. Picture by ACM.

A suspended Wollongong medical practitioner previously convicted for drunkenly assaulting a female security guard at a Thirroul hotel has been hit with fresh charges, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.