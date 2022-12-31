Illawarra Mercury
Jacob Henry, 20, denied bail over alleged break and enter, stabbing

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated December 31 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 3:00pm
Jacob Henry, 20. Picture by NSW Police.

An apprentice roof plumber accused of breaking into a building and stabbing another man was denied bail at Wollongong Local Court on New Year's Eve.

Local News

