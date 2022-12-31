An apprentice roof plumber accused of breaking into a building and stabbing another man was denied bail at Wollongong Local Court on New Year's Eve.
Police had been searching for Jacob Henry, 20, since the break-in allegedly occurred in early December, the court heard.
Henry is charged with specially aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin said.
Sergeant Pavlin said the prosecution case was "very strong", and the victim nominated Henry as the person who stabbed him before he was taken to hospital.
Sergeant Pavlin opposed bail, arguing no conditions could be put in place to mitigate the risks of Henry committing further offences.
Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes acknowledged the allegations were "very serious", but said the alleged attack may not have involved grievous bodily harm, which is noted as an aggravating factor.
Ms Parkes told the court Henry was employed as an apprentice roof plumber.
Ms Parked said there were bail conditions that could mitigate the risk if Henry were released, including a ban from entering the Berkeley area.
Registrar Coulthard refused bail, noting the serious nature of the alleged offences.
Henry will return to Wollongong Local Court on January 9, 2023.
