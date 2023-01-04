A man has been accused of a committing a series of "unprovoked attacks" on strangers at a Warilla shopping centre, a court has heard.
Noah Farrawell was denied bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, charged with destroying or damaging property, common assault, robbery and shoplifting.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin argued it was a strong prosecution case given there was CCTV capturing parts of the alleged incident, adding the allegations were "serious".
In opposing bail, Sergeant Pavlin pointed to Farrawell's lengthy criminal history adding that he was on a community corrections order at the time of the alleged offending.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer told the court mental health was an issue, and Farrawell had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and a brain injury.
He had recently spent five days at Shellharbour Hospital and had now been released from their care, the court heard.
Ms Ozer accepted it was a strong prosecution case, but proposed Farrawell could comply with bail conditions including to reside in Oak Flats and not enter Warilla Grove Shopping Centre.
However Registrar Tina McKenna was not convinced any conditions could be imposed to mitigate risks.
She denied bail and adjourned the matter to January 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
