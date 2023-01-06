Land clearing and earth works at Korrongulla Swamp which upset many Primbee residents when it started on Boxing Day has stopped until the owner meets with Wollongong City Council and the Environment Protection Authority.
Several residents complained to the EPA and contacted the Mercury saying clearing had commenced a day after Christmas, with heavy machinery continuing work for several days.
The land is a former slag disposal site from the Port Kembla copper smelter, raising concerns about contaminated material.
A Wollongong City Council spokesman said an officer visited the site after complaints from the community.
"Works, including vegetation removal and security improvements, were carried out by the new owners over the Christmas/New Year period," he said.
"On 27 December, a council officer attended the site and was advised by the land owner's contractor that they had appropriate approvals in place for their clearing works.
"While council took this advice on good faith, we continued to monitor the site over the New Year period.
"On 3 January, following a conversation with the landowner, a commitment was given to stop work until a meeting could be held with council, the EPA and the landowner to discuss the validity of their approvals. This meeting will be held in mid-January."
The council was unable to say whether any land clearing was done with proper permissions or not, telling the Mercury this had not yet been "verified".
"As a result of community concern, council officers visited the site during this period. The validity of works carried out on-site is yet to be determined."
The 12.7 hectare site was sold in September to a company called Mimosa Rehabilitations Pty Ltd, whose sole director is based in Narellan Vale. It had previously been owned by companies related to the former copper smelter, most recently PKC Properties, and governed by an EPA pollution licence.
Officers from the EPA visited the site on January 5, 10 days after the works started.
"The EPA is investigating reports from the community of alleged clearing works being undertaken at the premises, and inspecting the site, to determine if these activities are compliant with their current licence conditions," an EPA spokeswoman said.
"Mimosa Rehabilitations has advised the EPA that it has undertaken maintenance activities to undertake environmental monitoring required by the licence as well as to clear rubbish, repair fencing, slash grass and mulch vegetation."
The Mercury has contacted Mimosa Rehabilitations for comment.
