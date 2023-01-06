Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Primbee land clearing alleged, works halted until council-EPA meeting

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Primbee residents concerned about works which started on Boxing Day on a former dump site for copper smelter slag: Gabrielle Frawley, Astrid Hofmann and Tracy Mrsic. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Land clearing and earth works at Korrongulla Swamp which upset many Primbee residents when it started on Boxing Day has stopped until the owner meets with Wollongong City Council and the Environment Protection Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.