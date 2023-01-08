Illawarra Mercury
TOLL rescue helicopter called to accident involving cyclist in Kiama

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 8 2023
Two cyclists were flown to hospital after separate incidents on Sunday, in Kiama and Shell Cove.

