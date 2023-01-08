Two cyclists were flown to hospital after separate incidents on Sunday, in Kiama and Shell Cove.
The TOLL rescue helicopter has landed in Kiama around 11.30am after a 25-year-old woman had crashed at high speed.
The woman had been riding with a group of seven cyclists when a friend said she "misjudged a turn" at the corner of Jamberoo Road and Banksia Drive around 11.11am.
Multiple units from police and NSW Ambulance responded, including the Crash Investigation Unit, Highway Patrol and TOLL rescue helicopter.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Terry Morrow said the chopper was called due to the incident involving high speed, with the helicopter landing near Kiama Sports Complex.
Inspector Morrow said the woman suffered a broken femur which would require surgery, as well as other minor injuries.
Inspector Morrow said the woman suffered a broken femur which would require surgery, as well as other minor injuries. She was flown to St George Hospital in Sydney.
A witness who had been cycling with the woman said the group were a little shaken but ok. He said they were part of a regular cycle group from Wollongong.
Meantime, the TOLL rescue helicopter was again called to the region later in the day after a woman believed to be aged in her 50s came off her bike at speed on Southern Cross Boulevard.
Emergency services were called around 4.15pm. She suffered head injuries, while it's understood the woman was not wearing a helmet.
The second woman was also airlifted to St George Hospital.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.