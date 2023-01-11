Three people found themselves in hot water on Tuesday after their boat sank near Sandon Point - and then emerged from the water at Bellambi following a tow by Marine Rescue.
Bystanders at the Bellambi boat ramp filmed the sunken boat emerging from the waves like a submarine, with people swimming alongside it to help guide it out of the water.
The three people on board the boat escaped injury and were rescued by council lifeguards who took them safely to shore.
A Marine Rescue spokesperson said they were contacted by Marine Area Command about the sinking boat at about 5.30pm, and crews from Port Kembla were able to tow it safely to Bellambi boat ramp and assist in getting it out of the water.
At the same time on Tuesday, a rock fisherman closely avoided disaster after he was swept from the rocks at Port Kembla's notorious Hill 60.
The Marine Rescue spokesperson confirmed the fisherman was swept off the rocks and saved by two bystanders using the angel life ring.
Both the fisherman and the bystanders safely walked away, and were able to return the life ring to its perch.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
