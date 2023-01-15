Illawarra Mercury
Ex-Finks bikie Jayden Thomas William Kierce facing string of fresh firearms, drug charges

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Jayden Thomas William Kierce leaving Wollongong Local Court in 2020. Picture by Shannon Tonkin.

An ex-Finks bikie who allegedly patched over to become a junior member of the Satudarah outlaw motorcycle gang has been slapped with a raft of fresh firearms and drug charges while on bail.

