An ex-Finks bikie who allegedly patched over to become a junior member of the Satudarah outlaw motorcycle gang has been slapped with a raft of fresh firearms and drug charges while on bail.
Jayden Thomas William Kierce, 23, is facing nine fresh charges after officers stopped him in Lake Heights and subsequently searched a property in the suburb on January 7 this year.
Kierce appeared before Wollongong Local Court wearing prison greens on Thursday for a brief mention of his matter, five days on from being refused bail over the charges in the same jurisdiction.
Police will allege Kierce breached his bail when he was allegedly caught with a knife, 2.5 grams of heroin and 10.45 grams of buprenorphine (an opioid taken as a substitute for heroin) when he was stopped by officers at Lake Heights on the evening of January 6 this year.
It is alleged Kierce, who was subject to a firearms prohibition order, kept a silver revolver, black gel blaster, ammunition and $31585 suspected to be the proceeds of a crime at a Lake Heights address.
The weapons and cash were seized and Kierce was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, not keeping a firearm safely, two counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol, being in custody of a knife in a public place, firearms found at a premises while subjected to a prohibited firearms order, dealing with the proceeds of a crime, and possessing ammunition without holding a licence.
Kierce faced bail court on January 8 however his release was denied. He will return to court on January 20.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
