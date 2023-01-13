A Horsley man stands accused of faking his own kidnapping at the hands of a sex worker, costing police hundreds of wasted hours and over $25,000 - all so he could ring in the new year with his lover.
Paul Iera was arrested on Thursday and charged with making false accusations with intent to subject another to investigation, and false representation resulting in a police investigation.
The 35-year-old applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
Court documents said that at 11.45pm on New Year's Eve, Iera left home and allegedly told his partner he was going to meet his "financial guy" on Bong Bong Road in Dapto.
Eleven minutes later, his partner received a message from his phone that read: "[Partner] it's '[name]' thank you for sending Paul to me now payback is a bitch bye bye".
Shortly after midnight, she received another message: "But I'm going to be fare ok we will keep him with us until the morning wen he gives us his bike we call it square no one's touching him my word I'll give u hun ok".
The person named in the first message was a sex worker with whom Iera had a previous history with, and his partner took these messages to mean this sex worker had kidnapped Iera and was holding him hostage for ransom, that being his $7000 dirt bike.
However, in the time between these two messages, CCTV cameras allegedly captured Iera arriving with his lover to her Dombarton home, wearing a basketball singlet and carrying his phone and an overnight bag.
Meanwhile, Iera's partner contacted police and detectives from Lake Illawarra established Strike Force Evison to investigate the kidnapping.
At 12.43am his partner received a third message that said: "We will tell you a location to come and meet us ok".
That night the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad got involved in the investigation and detectives began canvassing the area for CCTV and speaking to witnesses.
After 9am on New Year's Day, Iera called his father and allegedly told him he was in Wollongong, and his kidnappers were dropping him back at his car nearby; however, police claimed cell tower data showed this call was made from the Dapto area.
CCTV footage allegedly showed Iera and his lover getting into her vehicle at her Dombarton home seven minutes after this call and five minutes later the woman returned home; investigators believed she was returning him to his vehicle on Farm Road in Horsley.
A minute later, the woman sent Iera a message that said: "Omg Paul I can't believe what u have done how was I supposed to react", which police believed was in response to her overhearing the phone call with his father.
Police conducting surveillance saw Iera drive his white van to his home shortly after 9.30am, but were not in a position to intercept him.
An hour later, police conducted a 'high-risk vehicle stop' on the van, believing Iera's alleged abductors had him hostage inside.
In speaking to police, Iera allegedly claimed he was kidnapped by unknown men but identified a woman by the name of the sex worker as having been present and directing the kidnapping.
He allegedly told police he was stopped on Bong Bong Road and thrown into the back seat of a Mitsubishi Triton, blindfolded and driven to Farm Road, where one of his kidnappers left his van with the phone inside.
Iera allegedly said he was driven a considerable distance away, suspected to be Wollongong, and in the morning he was left at his vehicle and told to wait for instructions to hand over his dirt bike.
However, police said investigators had examined CCTV footage from all access roads into Horsley but no vehicle matching that of the purported offenders was seen.
The court documents said it became apparent to investigators Iera had allegedly faked the incident upon reviewing his phone records, and a crime scene was established at his mistress' home, which was covered by a high-quality CCTV system.
Investigators believe Iera allegedly fabricated the kidnapping to spend New Year's Eve with his lover.
Police said the investigation cost NSW Police Force and the state government well over $25,000, as well as 100 to 200 hours of wasted time.
Iera was supported at court on Friday by his partner, his mother and his sister.
His lawyer Tim McKenzie said Iera had never missed court in his life, and could live with his parents, report to police as often as required, forfeit his passport, not contact prosecution witnesses, and someone could stump up a $2000 surety.
Mr McKenzie told the court a full-time jail sentence was not inevitable if his client pleaded or was found guilty of the crimes.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Kate McKinley opposed bail, citing concerns about the possibility of Iera committing offences on bail, failing to appear at court, and interfering with witnesses and evidence.
Sergeant McKinley questioned what else Iera was willing to do, if he was willing to lie to police.
Magistrate Chris McRobert described the matter as "quite bizarre" but given Iera had no similar matters on his criminal record, decided to grant him bail.
Iera must report to police daily, not contact prosecution witnesses with the exception of his partner, and have an acceptable person deposit a $2000 surety.
He will return to court later this month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.