It has been a long five months since the roof collapsed on a Thirroul gym and owner Rodd Parks is frustrated the disaster-stricken site remains untouched.
The incident that virtually put Mr Park's Plus Fitness gym out of business happened back in August last year.
In the months spent waiting for the gym to be repaired so it can return to operation, most gym-goers have moved on to other fitness centres and staff have sought employment elsewhere.
While Mr Parks watches his business of five years slowly fall apart, there is nothing he can do but wait.
"If you've driven past the site recently, you'll see nothing has been done to this date," Mr Parks said.
The case is being dealt with by the insurance companies who have left Mr Parks in the dark, with no information as to when he can expect the reconstruction to begin.
"It's between the insurance companies of the builder and owner of the property", he said. "The insurance companies are still assessing what happened and are yet to come back with an answer."
It is still unclear as to who is liable for the repair costs.
It is understood the owner of the building had workers from D&A Constructions carrying out repair work on the roof earlier in August when the unstable structure started caving in.
There were a handful of people in the gym who rushed out to save themselves as a quick-thinking worker alerted them about the impending collapse.
No one was injured but the accident led to the closure of the gym until further notice.
"My business has been destroyed by everyone's negligence, through no fault of my own," Mr Parks said.
"I can't really explain what is causing the delay, it's in the hands of the insurance companies."
Mr Parks said when the gym goes back to business, he will have no choice but to start from scratch.
The Mercury contacted the owner and D&A Constructions for a comment but did not receive a response.
SafeWork NSW's comment on the incident remains unchanged.
"SafeWork NSW's investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further comment is available at this time."
