New Greens candidate for Keira Kit Docker has revealed a plan to address the Illawarra's affordable housing crisis, which has seen public housing wait lists stretch to more than ten years.
Mr Docker, who is running for election for the first time, would ask developers to set aside 30 per cent of dwellings in new, large developments for affordable housing.
The Greens candidate said the state of housing in the Illawarra is "unacceptable", with under-funded housing and homeless services forced to pick up the slack.
"I've had the privilege of speaking with many of the housing and homeless services in our region, and we're in a pretty dire situation," Mr Docker said.
"We have thousands of people in our region using these services, and many more being turned away."
Mr Docker said the Greens plan to ensure developers are not given any "subsidies, concessions or handouts", unless 30 per cent of dwellings in a new development are set aside for affordable housing.
"We're not here to represent developers - we're here to represent people's fundamental right to housing," Mr Docker said.
In the short term, the Greens candidate said homeless and housing organisations should be awarded proper funding, commensurate with the number of people they support.
"Many of them [homeless and housing organisations] feel as if they're made to fight over the scraps when it comes to funding," Mr Docker said.
"These organisations are well beyond their capacity, and they're expected to help thousands of people with funding for a few hundred, and it's simply not good enough."
Mr Docker also took aim at the current government's plan to compensate coal producers for price caps, and said if the government can fund coal companies, they can fund homeless and housing organisations.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
