Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man arrested over alleged one-punch attack against former Hawks player

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged one-punch assault against former Illawarra Hawks player Harry Froling at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.