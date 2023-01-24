A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged one-punch assault against former Illawarra Hawks player Harry Froling at the weekend.
Froling, a Brisbane Bullets player and older brother of current Hawks captain Sam Froling, was allegedly knocked unconscious in Crown Street following an away game in Wollongong in the early hours of Sunday.
Emergency services responded to calls about 2.40am on Sunday following reports Froling was found on a footpath.
Froling was taken to Wollongong Hospital before he self-discharged and travelled to Brisbane where he attended Prince Charles Hospital, with subsequent scans showing the extent of his head injuries, which included a fractured skull.
The 24-year-old remains in hospital in a stable condition and will miss out on the remainder of the NBL season.
A few hours after police appealed for public assistance into the alleged incident, they have since confirmed a 19-year-old man has been arrested after he turned himself in to Wollongong police station just before 3.30pm on Tuesday.
Police confirmed that inquiries are continuing.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.