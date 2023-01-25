Two boys and man charged with murder over Nowra stabbing

Detectives have charged two boys and a man with murder over the January 2022 stabbing death of a 51-year-old man in Nowra.
Police will allege in court that the three accused together wanted to rob Michael Kerr of cash and a mobile phone, during which he was stabbed.
Mr Kerr was found injured and unconscious at the intersection of Haigh Avenue and Worrigee Street in Nowra before 4.20am on January 4 last year.
Police officers attended and began CPR on Mr Kerr, but the 51-year-old died at hospital a short time later.
Homicide Squad and South Coast detectives formed Strike Force Lodder to investigate Mr Kerr's death.
On Tuesday, detectives went to Penrith Police Station and arrested two boys, both aged 17.
They were both charged with murder, aggravated robbery with wounding or grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery in company, aggravated entering a dwelling with intent knowing people were there, and driving a vehicle taken without consent of the owner.
The boys faced a children's court on Wednesday and were refused bail.
They will next front court in March.
About 7am on Wednesday, detectives - with the assistance of Raptor Squad officers - arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Warilla.
He was charged with murder, aggravated robbery with wounding or grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery in company, and driving a vehicle taken without consent of the owner.
He was refused bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
