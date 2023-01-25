Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Two boys and man charged with murder over Nowra stabbing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:45am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detectives have charged two boys and a man with murder over the January 2022 stabbing death of a 51-year-old man in Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.