Despite school going back next week, school zones are back in force from Friday January 27 and motorists are being reminded to slow down.
Tara McCarthy, Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation at Transport for NSW said school zones are now back in operation and are clearly marked with flashing lights and school zone signs.
"Although Friday is a Pupil Free Day for some schools, there may be school children attending which is why school zones are in place across the state," Ms McCarthy said.
"Children are some of our most vulnerable pedestrians and their safety should be everyone's top priority."
Ms McCarthy said school zones are generally in place from 8 to 9.30am and from 2.30 to 4pm, and motorists who don't obey the rules face heavy fines and demerits with the first day of school (Friday 27 January) coinciding with Australia Day double demerit enforcement.
"Double demerits will be enforced from 12.01am Wednesday January 25 to 11.59pm Sunday January 29 for all speeding, seatbelt, helmet and mobile phone offences" Ms McCarthy said.
"I urge drivers to remain vigilant in school zones by sticking to the speed limit and obeying the rules. Please be particularly careful around bus stops, school crossings and Kiss and Ride Zones where children are often present in higher numbers.
"When bus lights flash, it is vital everyone slows down to 40km/h because this means a bus is picking up or dropping off children.
"Just a couple of kilometres over the speed limit could be the difference between being able to stop in time or not at all," Ms McCarthy said.
For more information on school zones, please visit The Centre for Road Safety site and school road safety education site Safety Town https://www.safetytown.com.au/
