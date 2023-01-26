Illawarra Mercury
School zone speed zones start early on January 27 ahead of classes going back

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated January 27 2023 - 8:05am, first published 7:59am
ACM file image of a school zone sign.

Despite school going back next week, school zones are back in force from Friday January 27 and motorists are being reminded to slow down.

