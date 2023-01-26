Revellers came out in droves to enjoy the Illawarra's sunny weather on the January 26 public holiday - at least until a series of nasty storm cells lashed the region.
More than 200 people from over 40 countries celebrated Australia Day by becoming Australian citizens at special ceremonies in Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama.
Among them were new citizens from Kenya, Germany, Bangladesh and Syria, with a large United Kingdom contingent and an American family-of-four.
More than 1600 competitors also got their sweat on at the much-loved annual MMJ Aquathon at Wollongong Harbour, which returned for another year off the back of two restricted editions.
There were plenty of juniors involved in the day, but for one youngster Zoe Bayo, competing next to legendary Australian Olympian and Albion Park local Jessica Hull was a "dream come true".
Meantime locals and visitors alike packed shorelines with cabanas, tents and umbrellas in tow. North Wollongong and Austinmer beaches were among the popular spots that saw families perch up for the day - many cooking up a storm on portable barbecues.
Hundreds also flocked to the Kuradji Sandon Point Tent Embassy for the annual Survival Day gathering, with Uncle Peter Button leading a welcome to country and smoking ceremony before an afternoon of music and relaxation.
"The main purpose of today is respect ... everyone has to co-exist together and enjoy what we have," Uncle Peter said before he shared tales to the crowd.
"It's all about reconciliation."
The weather took a sharp turn for the worse about 5pm, as hail and heavy rain cleared out the crowds at Wollongong Harbour.
However Illawarra girls Matilda, Nova and Aurora Pickering were among those who braved the storm, flying their flags as grey clouds rolled on above.
