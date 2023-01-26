Illawarra Mercury
Australia Day, Survival Day: How the Illawarra spent the January 26 public holiday

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 8:00pm
Revellers came out in droves to enjoy the Illawarra's sunny weather on the January 26 public holiday - at least until a series of nasty storm cells lashed the region.

