During his playing days former Illawarra Socceroo Mile Sterjovski had a knack of finding ways to get the job done regardless of how dire the situation was.
So it came as little surprise that in his debut head coaching gig Sterjovski's team Macarthur FC would find a way to get something from their clash against defending A-League champions Western United on Saturday.
The John Aloisi-coached United looked on track for victory in Campbelltown after taking a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute, especially considering the Bulls had been reduced to 10-men earlier in the half when Kearyn Baccus was sent off after picking up his second yellow-card.
But the never say die attitude of their new coach shone through and Macarthur actually led 2-1 late on before Nicolas Milanovic scored in the 89th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for Western United.
Read more: Wildcats torch gallant Hawks in Perth
Sterjovski enjoyed the roller-caster ride that was his first game in charge coaching an A-League side.
"I enjoyed it, it was a good experience," he said.
"With the performance I do feel like we can do better but credit to the boys for the fight they showed when they went a player down.
"I think they showed what they are capable of. I do however want to build from that and set our standards higher to what they have been."
I think they showed what they are capable of. I do however want to build from that and set our standards higher to what they have been.- Mile Sterjovski
The former Wollongong Wolves junior and member of the Socceroos 2006 golden generation, liked what he saw of some of the young talent who shone during his predecessor Dwight Yorke's short stint at the Bulls.
"I think we do have some players who are able to do great things for us," Sterjovski said.
'I think it is my job to find a way to get consistency in the team but like I said the togetherness, the fight that the team has was great and we can definitely build on that."
The rookie coach was also looking forward to working with Macurthur's new NPL coach Zeljko "Spider" Kalac.
"I'm not going to bring in players just for the sake of it. To me they're going to really have to deserve it," Sterjovski said.
"But I will have regular dialogue with Spider. He brings a wealth of experience to the club.
"I will be talking to him regularly and making sure the right young players are coming through and being seen."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.