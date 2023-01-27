Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bryce Cotton inspires Perth to big win over Illawarra Hawks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
January 27 2023 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perth Wildcats star Bryce Cotton scores despite good defence from the Illawarra Hawks. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images.

A Bryce Cotton-inspired Wildcats handed the Illawarra Hawks another tough loss in Perth on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.