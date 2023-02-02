A high risk domestic violence offender has been charged with attempting to pressure a witness to not testify against him while in custody.
Kyle Tilley, 23, of Warrawong was charged with two counts of acting with the intent to influence a witness to procure an acquittal as well as 17 counts of breaching a court order.
Court documents reveal that Tilley allegedly called the witness twice, attempting to influence their evidence, while at Wellington Correctional Centre in Central West NSW.
Police allege the calls were made between June 28, 2022 and October 4, 2022.
During his time in custody Tilley also breached a court order prohibiting him from making contact with another person 17 times.
While on the phone, Tilley allegedly intended to persuade the woman, who was to be called as a witness, to give false evidence, withhold true evidence or not attend court to give evidence.
At the time Tilley was awaiting trial for a number of matters, including domestic violence charges.
Police from the Southern Domestic Violence squad charged Tilley, who is considered by police as a high risk offender.
If convicted, TIlley could face up to seven years in jail for the offence of influencing a witness.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.