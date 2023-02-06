Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Ljube Velevski claims he misunderstood his reporting obligations

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 4:46pm
Ljube Velevski entering Wollongong Courthouse on Monday. Picture by Adam McLean

Convicted quadruple murderer Ljube Velevski has claimed he never understood that he had to report to police after being released from prison after serving a 25 year sentence for killing his wife and three children at their family home in Berkeley.

