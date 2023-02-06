Convicted quadruple murderer Ljube Velevski has claimed he never understood that he had to report to police after being released from prison after serving a 25 year sentence for killing his wife and three children at their family home in Berkeley.
Velevski, 58, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Monday on a charge of failing to comply with reporting obligations under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act.
Velevski, wearing a crisp white shirt and black slacks and with snowy silver hair, continued to deny the gruesome murders that shocked the Illawarra in 1994.
Detectives found Velevski's wife, Snezana, face down on the bedroom floor of their home in Berkeley, with her body covering the slain children Zaklina, 6 and twins Daniela and Dijana.
In 1997, a court found Velevski had killed all of them by slashing their throats with a knife. This verdict was upheld in the Supreme Court.
On his release from Junee Correctional Centre in July last year, Velevski was handed papers including a document known as a Form 3, which outlined that he had to report to police within seven days, as required under the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act.
Taking to the witness box, Velevski said he misinterpreted the document handed to him by corrective services officer Amanda Hyder.
"I asked, What is this form?' [Ms Hyder] said 'For child support.' I said 'My wife, she killed her children and killed herself, why do I need to pay? I will not sign for that,'" Velevski said.
Velevski was then released from jail and returned to live with his family in the Illawarra.
Seven days later, Velevski said, family members saw on the news that police were looking for him as he had not reported to police within the required time. That evening, Velevski handed himself in to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was arrested.
In body worn video played to court, Velevski, in a black Adidas tracksuit and white shirt, appears with another woman who tells police that he was "never told that he had to report".
Another video from a body worn camera showed Velevski being spoken to by police in the police station, where they told him "you should have come in days ago".
"You were given seven days to report to a police station, you did not do that," the police officer said.
"The reason why you're on [the child protection register] is for murdering your three children."
Vanja Pjevalica, representing Velevski who required an interpreter in court, said her client was unable to understand the form given to him in prison, and he had requested a Macedonian interpreter in prison, although none was provided.
"Why would a man who has spent 25 years in custody risk the simple act of going to a police station within seven days of release after 25 years if he was adequately informed," Ms Pjevalica said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Anna Comer countered that Velevski never intended to report nor comply with his obligations under the act, just as he never applied for parole and served his full sentence of 25 years.
"He knew what the form was for [and] refused to sign it," Ms Comer said.
The prosecution outlined that instead, Velevski was given ample direction to complete the Form 3 document. Ms Hyder gave evidence that she pointed to the part of the form which indicated Velevski would have to report to a police station within seven days of his release.
"He took a look at the top part, became quite irate and basically started speaking about his charges, stated they weren't child related and didn't know why he was given the paperwork," Ms Hyder said.
After asking that Velevski sign the form again, to which he refused, Ms Hyder ticked a box indicating Velevski had not signed the form and processed the paperwork, giving Velevski a copy.
Ms Hyder said that Velevski never told her he could not read the document or understand it, and that in over three years in the role, Velevski was the only person who had not signed the document.
After signing for his money and personal effects, Ms Hyder said Velevski left the prison, albeit as a high-profile inmate, she was told to ensure the media were not aware of his release to Goulburn.
Sergeant Comer said Velevski had demonstrated a good knowledge of English and could understand official documents.
"Prior to going to jail, Velevski was employed, purchased a house, had documents through Centrelink requiring an understanding of English," she said.
"He absolutely knew what it said."
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming reserved her decision for two weeks.
