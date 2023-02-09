Illawarra Mercury
Family questions decision to treat Leo Lagana at adult hospital before his death

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:42pm, first published 12:00pm
The mother of Dapto man Leo Lagana, who died in hospital last month after multiple aneurysms, says she believes her son may still be alive if he had access to treatment at Sydney Children's Hospital.

