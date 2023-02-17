South Coast cricketers Brynley Richards and Jack McDonald have travelled far and wide to play cricket.
The Rail batting all-rounder Richards even spent the past two years playing in the USA.
But nothing gives the 32-year-old and his counterpart from Shellharbour Cricket Club greater delight then representing their state and mob at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC).
The championships will return to the cricket calendar in Alice Springs from February 22-28, after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
Richards and McDonald played in that last NICC. The duo were instrumental in helping NSW win the title.
"It's always good to go and represent our state and our mob. It's also good to get together with the other guys from around the state to play some cricket with guys you develop friendships and rivalries with from other states," Richards said.
"It's always pretty exciting, and we are obviously defending champs too, so I'm definitely looking forward to it. Hopefully we can perform well and win the championships once again."
This will be the third time Richards will represent NSW at the NICC.
Richards was also part of the Australian Indigenous XI which toured the UK in 2018 to commemorate 150 years since the first Indigenous cricket tour of the UK.
Five years earlier he played for Surrey County Cricket Club in the UK.
In 2021 he represented NSW Country then moved to the US where he was drafted by USA Minor League cricket franchise San Diego.
"I hope my cricket journey can inspire Indigenous kids to keep playing cricket," Richards said.
McDonald was also looking forward to playing at the NICC for the second time.
"Last time I was 17 and it was in Alice Springs. It was very eye-opening,'' he said.
''I got to experience playing with some Sydney first-grade elite people and got to play with a couple of guys I looked up to. It was a real honour to represent my state and play with those guys, it was awesome."
McDonald was looking forward to again representing his mob.
Just making them proud and representing the culture is one of the most amazing things I'll ever do, I reckon.- - Jack McDonald
"You play cricket because you love the game but these things come with the good side of the game. Representing your state as well as your culture, I know my family is very proud," McDonald said.
"It is probably the proudest week of my year to get selected and play in this.
''My pop gets very emotional every time I send him photos and every time he gets to watch me play, if it is live streamed.
"Just making them proud and representing the culture is one of the most amazing things I'll ever do, I reckon."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
