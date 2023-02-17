Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

South Coast duo to represent NSW at National Indigenous Cricket Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
February 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rail cricketer Brynley Richards will represent NSW at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) in Alice Springs from February 22-28. Picture: Sylvia Liber

South Coast cricketers Brynley Richards and Jack McDonald have travelled far and wide to play cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.