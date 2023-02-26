Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Michelle Blackwell breached bail by driving fellow Bulli siege accused to drug rehab

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 90-minute Bulli siege in October last year triggered a multi-agency response and sent a nearby childcare centre into lockdown. Picture by ACM.

A woman accused of being armed with a machete during a 90-minute siege in Bulli last year has faced court again after police found her in a car with the man they arrested after the stand-off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.