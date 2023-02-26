A woman accused of being armed with a machete during a 90-minute siege in Bulli last year has faced court again after police found her in a car with the man they arrested after the stand-off.
Michelle Blackwell, aged 51, faced Wollongong Local Court on Sunday after she breached her bail condition to not contact co-accused Justin Maxwell Bennis.
The mother-of-two pleaded not guilty to six charges of being armed with intent, assaulting a police officer, using a weapon to avoid arrest and three counts of resisting a police officer in October last year.
The charges stem from an incident on Point Street, Bulli on October 7 last year when calls about a welfare concern triggered a multi-agency response and resulted in a tense stand-off which locked down a nearby childcare centre.
After about 90 minutes, police set off OC spray and entered through the front door of the Bulli home and emerged shortly after with a bloodied shirtless Bennis in tow.
Police allege that Blackwell was armed with a black machete with a 40cm blade and intended to use the weapon to assault police.
However Blackwell's lawyer Jordon Mechan told the court on Sunday that she only had the machete when she grabbed it off her co-accused and threw it away.
Mr Mechan went on to say that Blackwell was a "victim" in the matter, with Benniss holding her inside in a "headlock" during the ordeal.
He said the circumstances prior to Blackwell's arrest will be aired in a hearing scheduled for August.
In November last year, Bennis pleaded guilty to eight charges stemming from the siege including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and three counts of harassing a police officer.
The court heard police recently pulled over Blackwell as she was driving Bennis to a drug rehabilitation facility, thus breaching her bail condition to not contact or go near him.
With Bennis now in rehab, Mr Mechan argued the pair will unlikely be able to contact one another.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed Blackwell's release citing concerns for community safety and the likelihood of a custodial sentence if she is found guilty of the offences.
However Blackwell was bailed and will return to court on August 8 for the matter's hearing.
She was ordered to not drink alcohol or take prohibited drugs and must report to police three times per week.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.