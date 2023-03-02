A special rainbow was spread across the Illawarra skies today as two popular drag queens took to the clouds for Worldpride.
With extravagant pride celebrations continuing, drag queens Roxee Horror and Ellawarra decided to join in by taking the plunge for Skydive Australia's first ever pride dive.
Other than the fears of losing their wigs to the wind, the popular duo said they were looking forward to the big jump.
"We are skydiving for pride today, it's going to be a lot of fun," Ellawarra said before hopping onto the plane.
"It's our third time in drag and we have still not lost a wig so we are doing very well."
Roxee Horror said even though they'd skydived twice before, this time was special.
"This time it's for pride, I'm very excited," Roxee said.
A 20 m x 20 m rainbow flag also unveiled during the pride dive.
Skydive Australia marketing head Brooke Robson said they could not think of anyone better to launch the pride dive than the much-loved drag queens.
"We really want to showcase that we are a really inclusive business and skydiving is for absolutely everyone," Ms Robson said.
"Having Sydney be the first place in Australia to get the world pride event we just really wanted to support that and have a little bit of fun."
Illawarra's pride festivities are not just limited to the great dive, Port Kembla businesses along with the LGBTQIA+ community have also created a family-friendly event - Port Pride.
The event will be held on March 11.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
