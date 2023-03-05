Wollongong residents have made their way through three electorates on foot or by bike, calling on state election candidates to commit to actions they say will make streets safer and more people-friendly.
Better Streets, a coalition of organisations, businesses and individuals, want all candidates running for election this month - including those in the Illawarra - to commit to five outcomes.
These include having 75 per cent of children walking, cycling, scooting or taking public transport to school each day; 30 km/h speed limits on residential streets and in urban centres; building 1000 kilometres of routes for bicycles; building 2650 pedestrian crossings; and improving streetscapes for local businesses.
On Sunday, community members met in Thirroul and made their way by walking or riding to Woonona, and then on to Towradgi in support of this call to action, taking in the electorates of Heathcote, Keira and Wollongong.
Safe Streets to School spokeswoman Lena Huda said about 50 people came out over the course of the event to show their support, including Greens candidate for Heathcote Cooper Riach.
Labor's Paul Scully, Ryan Park and Maryanne Stuart and Liberal candidate Lee Evans sent their apologies, she said.
Ms Huda said there needed to be more options for Illawarra residents to move around.
"In the Illawarra, it's not always safe for families to get around walking or riding," she said.
It was important for the physical and mental health of children, Ms Huda said, that they could exercise their independence and get to school by themselves.
But she noted that many streets did not even have footpaths.
Ms Huda said such infrastructure did not appear to be high on the agenda of either the Liberal party or Labor.
But she hoped to make such matters more of a priority, given the health benefits, impact on congestion and the issue of climate change.
Beth Robrahn, Illawarra Bicycle Users Group chairperson, said achieving the desired outcomes of the Better Streets campaign would make Wollongong a better place for both residents and visitors.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
