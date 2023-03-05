Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong residents ride, walk for Better Streets ahead of state election

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 6 2023 - 5:00am
Alex Huda at front with Lena Huda, Megan Sharkey, Beth Robrahn and other advocates calling for measures to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

Wollongong residents have made their way through three electorates on foot or by bike, calling on state election candidates to commit to actions they say will make streets safer and more people-friendly.

Local News

