Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

SES, RFS volunteers participate in Clean Up Australia Day at Mount Kembla

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 5 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Thomsen from Dapto SES unit at the Mount Kembla clean-up. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

They already give so much to the community and this weekend Illawarra State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service volunteers used their skills to help the environment by participating in Clean Up Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.