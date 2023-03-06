March heat record topples across a sweltering Wollongong

As the temperature soared into the high 30s across some parts of the Illawarra on Monday, the Malliate family were among thousands of people to head to the beach or retreat inside to the air conditioning to cool off.
The unseasonal hot weather saw the region swelter, with a maximum of 37 degrees recorded in Albion Park, 38.3 in Bellambi and 31.4 in Kiama.
This was a record for Bellambi, with the previous hottest day in the first month of autumn sitting at 37.6 degrees in 2018.
Albion Park and Kiama did not surpass their hottest March days, set in 2018 and 1983 respectively.
Figtree couple Chris and Lauren Milliate had the day off work on Monday so they grabbed their children Elijah, 2, and Xavier, 5 months, for a morning at Belmore Basin.
"On a day like today it was the only option to go and cool off," Mr Milliate said of their beach visit.
"We had a CoolCabanas. We haven't had it that long but it's been a game changer, especially with having kids."
Lifeguards at Surf Beach in Kiama said it was "pretty quiet", while Wollongong council did not respond to a request for comment on the beach conditions.
The temperatures reached on Monday were well above the long-term average maximums for the region of 23.9 in Bellambi, 25.2 in Albion Park and 24.3 in Kiama.
Despite the heat, windy conditions and a high fire danger rating, there were no fires in the Illawarra. Paramedics also reported no increase in call outs due to the hot conditions.
Hot weather will continue on Tuesday with a top of 31 degrees predicted. On Wednesday the maximum is 27 but by Thursday it will fall to a sunny top of 24 degrees.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.