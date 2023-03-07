Anita's theatre to feature in upcoming movie with leader of ska orchestra

The Melbourne Ska Orchestra is celebrating 20 years of existence with a stack of performances around the country, including Thirroul's art deco theatre Anita's - but it's mot the first time they've made it there.
The last time the group played at the iconic Illawarra performance venue it was a "really great vibe", while band leader Nicholas Caruana (otherwise known as Nicky Bomba) said the cameras were rolling.
Mate and film-director Clayton Jacobson (of Kenny fame), was in tow as they hit the road and ended up filming quirky improvised scenes for an upcoming feature film.
Caruana described the movie to be like Reservoir Dogs meets a 1950's French Jacques Tati directed film.
When it's set for release is unknown as they're still filming the funky feature, but for now you can enjoy the musical side of things as the orchestra celebrates ska music on April 15.
The band is also releasing a limited edition Best of Vinyl and hitting the road to bring their signature International Big Band Ska Sound to stages across the country.
20 YEARS YOUNG TOUR
Tickets on sale now from www.melbourneskaorchestra.com
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.