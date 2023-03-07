Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Anita's theatre to feature in upcoming movie with leader of ska orchestra

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Ska Orchestra is on tour. Picture supplied.

The Melbourne Ska Orchestra is celebrating 20 years of existence with a stack of performances around the country, including Thirroul's art deco theatre Anita's - but it's mot the first time they've made it there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.