It was less than a month ago that Chris Adams umpired his 500th Cricket Illawarra game.
That milestone occasion on February 18 capped a stellar playing and umpiring career of over 60 years.
Now Adams plans to use his vast cricketing experience to become a cricket historian.
He is particularly keen to be the first person to write a book on the history of Cringila, Warrawong and Berkeley cricket clubs.
Adams started playing cricket in 1961 at Lake Heights Primary School.
In high school he started playing club cricket in the Warrawong Cricket Club's Under 14 team before playing senior cricket with the same club.
"Cricket has always been a part of my life. My first game of any consequence was Lake Heights Primary verses Port Kembla Primary at Coomaditchy Oval in 1960," Adams said.
"Sadly for us, Port had a few pretty handy players in Keith Barker, Gary Masters and Neil Garrett, and the result was not what we hoped for.
"I played for Warrawong under 14 and under 16 sides captained by David Thompson. From there I went into grade cricket with Warrawong and was fortunate enough to play alongside people of the calibre of Doug Barker, Tony Evans, Denis Limon, Frank Fox, the Sheeran brothers, Frank and Stuart, Russell Hickson, Derek Black and Les Young."
Adams first played first grade with Warrawong in the 1967/1968 season and was a member of the club's first grade premiership team.
In 1975/1976, Warrawong Cricket Club became known as Berkeley - Warrawong Cricket Club and five seasons later the name Berkeley Cricket Club was adopted.
While playing for Berkeley Cricket Club, Adams was a member of its first grade premiership team in the 1978/1979 season and a member of its second grade premiership team in the 1979/1980 season.
The real genesis of the Berkeley Cricket Club, which existed for 45 years after World War II is to be found in the birth of the Cringila District Cricket Club just before the 1946/1947 season began.
The club was probably formed by a mixture of local people and English migrants at the Karingal Migrant Hostel located at the junction of Five Islands and Springhill Roads .
As soon as Adams finished his playing career at Berkeley Cricket Club in the 1991/1992 season, he took up umpiring which he has done from the 1992/1993 season till the 2022/2023 season, 30 years in all.
"I love every aspect of cricket, that's probably why I want to write a book on the history of Cringila/Warrawong/Berkley cricket clubs," he said.
"Anyone who knows the history of Cringila Cricket Club, could contact me at: cadams280321@gmail.com
"I also encourage any Berkeley residents who would like to revive cricket in that suburb, to contact me."
Meantime, the University v Wests Illawarra fixture is the highlight of round 17 Cricket Illawarra action on Saturday.
In the other games, leaders Wollongong hosts Corrimal at North Dalton Park, Keira are at home against Port Kembla, Northern Districts play Dapto at Hollymount Oval and Helensburgh hosts Balgownie at Rex Jackson Park.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
