A woman has described fearing her former partner will kill her and her children, after an alleged ordeal that left her "terrified".
Noel Maher, 44, is charged with intentionally choking, being armed with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted intimidation, following his arrest on Thursday afternoon.
Police stopped Maher's ute on Mount Ousley Road as he was returning home from his work as a construction contractor on the M12 motorway after Maher's former partner told them what allegedly occurred on Friday, March 3.
That morning, Maher and his former partner got into an argument at Maher's Blackbutt home. The woman's daughter from a previous relationship was present, and left the house soon after the argument began.
The woman told police that Maher began hitting her in the head, stepping on her and put his hands around her throat.
"He choked me so many times, I don't know how many, and said he was going to kill me and then he took a knife and put it in my face and said he was going to kill me," she said.
During the alleged assault, the woman texted her daughter and another person, telling them that she was being beaten by her former partner.
Seeing the woman was on the phone, Maher said if the woman's daughter called police: "I will go and kill her," documents tendered to the court state.
The woman said Maher told her he would "dig [a] hole in his backyard" for her.
The woman then fled, leaving "terrified" from the Blackbutt address.
In Wollongong Local Court, police opposed bail, citing the risk Maher would commit further offences, endanger the woman and fail to turn up to court.
Police prosecutor sergeant Kate McKinley said if Maher was found guilty, time in jail was "inevitable".
Ms McKinley said Maher had a number of domestic violence offences on his record, including against the same woman.
Maher's lawyer Ben Hart said his client denied the police's account of what had occurred.
Mr Hart said his client could stay at his Blackbutt address, not enter the Sutherland Shire, where the woman lives, and not contact the woman in any way.
Registrar Leah Harvey said these conditions were appropriate, and granted bail.
Maher will return to Wollongong Local Court next week.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.