Noal Maher charged with domestic violence offences

By Connor Pearce
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Noel Maher was released on bail after he was charged with domestic violence offences.

A woman has described fearing her former partner will kill her and her children, after an alleged ordeal that left her "terrified".

