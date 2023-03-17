Illawarra Mercury
Heathcote candidates to discuss climate, environment

By Newsroom
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Claire O'Rourke and Dr Saulk Griffiths also will be at the Coledale forum.

A NSW election candidates' forum - complete with notable climate and environmental advocates - will be held at Coledale on Sunday.

