Heathcote candidates to discuss climate, environment

A NSW election candidates' forum - complete with notable climate and environmental advocates - will be held at Coledale on Sunday.
Dr Saul Griffiths, of the Electrify2515 project will speak at the event which will be emceed by author of Together We Can, Claire O'Rourke.
Expected to be joining the forum to front debate on policies being taken to the state election, will be Heathcote candidates for The Greens, Cooper Riarc; Labor's Maryanne Stuart, and three-term sitting MP for the Liberal Party, Lee Evans.
Hosting the forum is Beyond Coal Coast, a local activist group. director Sallie Moffatt says the forum gives the opportunity for local constituents to dig deeper into the issues these candidates plan to address in parliament.
"This is an important time for our electorate to guide meaningful discussion on policies that advocate for a safer climate," Ms Moffatt said.
"We welcome the opportunity to learn more from our candidates and use our voting power to make urgent changes."
"We are all interested to know which candidate will be a strong voice in their party and in the parliament for the planet our kids are inheriting and a buoyant but clean economy for our region."
The Heathcote candidates' forum will be held on Sunday, March 19, from 4pm at Coledale Community Hall, 745 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coledale.
