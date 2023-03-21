It's that day that seems to roll around ever more frequently - voting day.
Last year it was the federal election. On Saturday, it's the 2023 state election.
Of course the emphasis is political. But there's more to it.
As voting is mandatory, and often at schools, it's the perfect time to boost the P and C coffers - and you get an Aussie staple too boot!
Of course on election weekends it's not a sausage sanga it's a democracy sausage. We've included a few locations across Illawarra electorates but want to know more.
Scroll further down and fill in your school's details so we can add them in.
