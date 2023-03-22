As the election looms on Saturday, March 25 the bookies are firming up their odds with Labor the market favourite at $1.13 to the Coalition's $6 with The Tab.
The bookmakers don't always get it right, but they are predicting a major upset to the Coalition's plans for a 16-year stretch in government.
In the Illawarra Sportsbet is showing odds in favour of Heathcote turning red with $1.15 for Labor against $5 for the Coalition.
If correct the upset would see Maryanne Stuart land the seat over incumbent Lee Evans. It's her third tilt at Heathcote with a notional 1.7 per cent margin after the Heathcote electorate boundaries were moved down into Thirroul.
Labor and the Liberals have been ploughing promises into the area, but the odds are showing that it's Labor who have the upperhand. With The Greens Cooper Riach dragging behind on $34.
Kiama is another of the Illawarra's seats to watch on Saturday night.
It's the seat where Gareth Ward won in 2019 as a Liberal, but left the party and became an independent due to ongoing sex charges.
A seat where Labor felt so confident of a win they selected its candidate way back in August last year - long before there was even anyone else in the race.
Odds are in favour of Ward at $1.60, followed by his Liberal replacement Melanie Gibbons at $3.25, with Labor's Katelyn McInerney at $4.50 and The Greens Tonia Gray at $41.
Of course in Wollongong's strongholds of Keira, Wollongong and Shellharbour, there are no betting surprises. Odds are on that Paul Scully, Ryan Park and Anna Watson are on their way back to parliament.
