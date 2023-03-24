Illawarra Mercury
Homelessness services secure $67.5 million funding after fears of cuts

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:35pm
File picture.

Federal funding for homelessness services is locked in for another year, after organisations voiced fears those in need might lose out on much-needed support.

