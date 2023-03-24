Federal funding for homelessness services is locked in for another year, after organisations voiced fears those in need might lose out on much-needed support.
On Friday the federal government confirmed it was putting $67.5 million towards the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement for 2023-24.
Earlier this month Narelle Clay, the chief executive officer of Illawarra organisation Southern Youth and Family Services, travelled with representatives from the Australian Services Union and Homelessness Australia to Canberra to campaign for funding to continue into next financial year.
At that time, Ms Clay said the loss of funding would have significant impacts.
"We will have to cut hours for staff and reduce our 24-hour and on-call services. That means vulnerable young people will be turned away at a time when they most need support," she said.
"If we lose staff, we also lose their skills and experience."
ASU assistant national secretary Emeline Gaske celebrated Friday's announcement as a win.
"Without this funding hundreds of workers in frontline homelessness services were on the line, making it harder for women and children fleeing family and domestic violence to get the support they need," Ms Gaske said.
"Our members held a series of meetings with the Minster in Canberra to make the case for funding security."
She said service providers were under pressure from rising interest rates, increasing rents, higher wages and superannuation.
"Long term, we still have to work out that deal to ensure the sustainability of services after next year, but this is a much-needed reprieve while we work that through," Ms Gaske said.
The federal government has also announced that it is developing a new National Housing and Homelessness Plan with the states and territories, industry, and not-for-profit organisations.
The government says this plan will outline a 10-year strategy for housing and homelessness policy in Australia, and will begin in 2024-25.
"This plan will be the first of its kind in our nation's history and deliver lasting change for Australians facing housing challenges," Housing and Homelessness Minister Julie Collins said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
