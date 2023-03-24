Illawarra Mercury
Rian Kinloch sentenced for fake bank card set up

Updated March 24 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Rian Kinloch will spend two years behind bars after police uncovered a fake bank card printing operatino run out of his mother's house.

A Wollongong magistrate has said a Unanderra man who claimed police had been targeting him "deserves it" after a weapons check turned up over 1500 fake bank cards and the tools to use them for fraud.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

