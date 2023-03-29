Woman charged with stealing $130k from elderly Shellharbour man

Police have charged a woman with allegedly thieving up to $130,000 in cash from an 84-year-old Shellharbour aged care home resident.
Police will allege the woman stole the money from the man at a Uniting Aged Care facility in Wallaroo Drive, Shellharbour between December and March.
The woman is accused of accessing the man's independent living apartment in the course of her work.
The Mercury understand's the man's sons raised the alarm with police after noticing the cash missing.
The most recent incident allegedly occurred on Saturday, March 18.
After investigating, police arrested a 63-year-old woman at a home in Barton Street, Oak Flats about 12.20pm on Tuesday.
She was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with three counts of larceny.
The woman was granted bail to face Port Kembla Local Court next month.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.