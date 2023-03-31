Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

North Wollongong surf club restaurant operator drops out, seawall work continues

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 31 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A second search will soon get underway to find someone to run the restaurant in the refurbished North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club building, after the original commercial agreement fell through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.